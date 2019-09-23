Will this heat and dry weather ever end?

As I am sure a lot of you have noticed over the past month that it has been dry and it has been hot.

Every Thursday, the National Drought Mitigation Center - which is an off shoot of the National Weather Service - releases their drought condition map. Right now, most of our area is not under what is considered to be a drought; although, there are some places at the edge of our area that are at the lowest criteria for a drought. That category being "Abnormally Dry Conditions".

What do we tend to see? That crop growth can be stunted; planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated and sometimes lawns will start to brown and even surface water levels may decline.

But will this dry weather continue? Let us take a look at the upper level map, this is where we find the jet stream. Think of the jet stream as the Interstate System for weather systems. To the north of the Jet Stream is cooler (and often below average temperatures), and to the south is warmer (and often above average temperatures).

As we head through this week, we are going to be seeing that Jet Stream stay just off to our north, thus temperatures will be starting off a little bit below average for Tuesday, but then slightly above average for Wednesday. Unfortunately as we head into the weekend, we are going to see another area of high pressure build in the upper levels, and this will push the Jet Stream well off to our north, and thus allowing well-above average temperatures (some of which may be around 90°) to enter our area once again. These hot temperatures may continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week, and even into the beginning of October. Alas, there is some good news!

Some of the more longer range models are hinting at the possibility of us finally getting some average (if not, slightly below average temperatures) and even some rain relief as we head into the first weekend of October.

Some rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our area on Thursday, Friday and perhaps even more so over the weekend. Other than that, expect this heat and dry weather to continue in our area for at least the next week and possibly through the first few days of October.