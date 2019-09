Wilson Martino dental, who have locations in Bridgeport, Buckhannon, Elkins, Fairmont and Morgantown, celebrated 50 years of service.

The leaders behind the successful business say what's most rewarding is the amount of jobs they've been able to provide for people in the state

"The best part is providing jobs for about 130 to 140 people now," said president Ken Wilson "That's the big accomplishment,"