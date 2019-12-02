Winter storm warnings posted in parts of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Forecasters say some mountain areas of West Virginia could get up to a foot of snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of eight eastern counties from early Monday through early Tuesday.
Strong wind gusts could accompany the storm. The snowfall could be heavy at times, accumulating 8 to 10 inches with some isolated areas receive about a foot.
The warning area includes parts of Fayette, Grant, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.