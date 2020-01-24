Wirt County approves "Second Amendment sanctuary" resolution

The Wirt County Commission passed a resolution Friday morning declaring the county "a Second Amendment sanctuary," joining Putnam County, Preston County and the community of Fort Gay in Wayne County as the only others in West Virginia to approve the designation.

The resolution cites the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a past ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and the West Virginia's state constitution, proclaiming the right to keep and bear arms.

In one clause of the resolution, the commission says it "is concerned about the passage of any law containing language that would unconstitutionally infringe upon the rights of the citizens of Wirt County to bear arms".

Communities in other states, including neighboring Ohio and Virginia, have passed similar resolutions while state lawmakers have considered passing gun laws in response to recent mass shootings.