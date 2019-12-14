Wisconsin students walk out to protest gun laws

Seven years ago today Adam Lanza opened fire on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

Twenty children, all 6 or 7 years old, were killed.

Across the country in Wisconsin, students from 14 high schools walked out on Friday, Dec. 13, in protest to attract the attention of state lawmakers to crack down on gun laws.

This walk out comes one week after a Wisconsin police officer shot a high school student who pointed a pellet gun at him, and a school resource officer shot another student who stabbed him.

Through signs and a rally, students urge lawmakers to require background checks and extreme risk protection orders.

"When I hear my classmates saying that they consider ditching school because they don't know if it's safe," says high school senior Tyler Kelly.

"Their parents don't know if they are going to come home. I know that we have a problem. Once students say they are thinking about their safety equally if not more than their education. We know that we have problems."

The students marched three blocks before holding their rally.