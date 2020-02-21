Police: Woman forced way in apartment, fired gun because residents owed her $10

A woman was arrested after police say she forced her way into an apartment and fired a gun because the residents owed her $10.

On Jan. 12, Clara Earnest, 27, kicked in the door and forced her way into an apartment on Dunkard Avenue, the criminal complaint said. The residents were in the apartment.

Once she was inside, Earnest walked into the living room were on of the residents was standing, police said. She pulled out a hand gun and fired one round into the wall.

Earnest then left the apartment.

Police recovered a spent .380 shell casing from the living room. A bullet hole was found in the wall.

The residents said Earnest was angry because they owed her $10.

Police got a warrant for Earnest's arrest.

Earnest has been charged with wanton endangerment and burglary.