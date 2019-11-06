Woman accused of selling drugs at Stonecoal docks

A woman was arrested after she was allegedly at the Stonecoal docks to sell marijuana on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia Natural Resources Police officers were patrolling at the docks when they saw Chasity Reed, who was there to allegedly sell marijuana.

Officers ran Reed through the COMM Center, where they were told she had a warrant for her arrest, according to court documents. Reed was arrested and read her Miranda Rights.

Officers asked Reed was she was going to do with the marijuana, and she said she was going to sell it for $50 to someone.

Reed said she needed the money to get her through the week, court documents stated. Reed had two bags containing marijuana, a clear container containing marijuana and one bag with what she said was methamphetamine.

Reed has been charged with possession of meth and possession with intent marijuana. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.