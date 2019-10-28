Woman accused of torturing and killing a kitten

A woman is behind bars of she allegedly tortured and killed a young kitten on Sept. 16.

According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Chloe Calvert tortured and killed a young kitten at her apartment at the time on Horner Avenue.

Calvert admitted to another person that she strangled the kitten to kill it after she did "everything she could" to torture it, according to police. Calvert's disclosure about killing the animal was caught on video surveillance.

Police say the kitten's body was found outside that apartment.

Police got a warrant for Calvert's arrest.

Calvert has been charged with animal cruelty. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.