Woman admits to selling meth near Gilmer County High School

A woman has admitted to her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, Brandie Singleton pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location.

Singleton admitted to selling methamphetamine near Gilmer County High School in September 2018.

Singleton faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated Singleton's case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting Singleton's case.