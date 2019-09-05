Woman arrested after allegedly breaking into cars

A woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into cars Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to the Nicholson Loop area to assist deputies with a suspicious person.

Troopers were advised that the person was breaking into vehicles in the area and was seen fleeing in a silver Toyota Sedan.

Troopers say the found the car parked adjacent to Nicolson Loop with a woman matching the description sleeping in the drivers seat.

Troopers say they were informed that the woman, Kelsey Zuchowski, had an active warrant for her arrest in Mon County.

Troopers say Zuchowski was identified as the person breaking into cars in the area and found a jumpbox in the car she was in.

Troopers say they noticed Zuchowski was driving the car on a suspended driver's license.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims told troopers that the jumpbox had been in his Toyota Tundra parked at his home.

Zuchowski has been charged with entry of building other than dwelling and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set around $5,000.