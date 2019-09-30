Woman arrested after allegedly trying to steal items from a home

A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to take items from a home Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Amber Rogers along with another person use a stolen car to go to a home on Stevenburg Road.

While they were there, they entered through the back window of the home, according to the complaint. They took about $50 in change, two flashlights and an old fiddle.

The homeowner was coming home, and they tried to flee the scene in the vehicle, according to deputies. The homeowner blocked the driveway with their car. They tried to drive around the homeowner's car but got stuck.

The other person fled the scene before deputies arrived. Rogers was still there.

Deputies arrested Rogers. Before they could pat her down, Rogers pulled two small baggies from her bra.

Rogers admitted that there was methamphetamine and marijuana in the bags.

Rogers has been charged with burglary and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.