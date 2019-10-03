Woman arrested after allegedly failing to get aid for child hit in face

A woman was arrested after she allegedly failed to get aid for 6-year-old son who was hit in the face.

According to the criminal complaint, police began a child abuse investigation that happened around Monday at the home of Ashley Pratt and her boyfriend on Right Freemans Creek Road.

Police were contacted by Lewis County Board of Education employees. Pratt's 6-year-old son told employees that Pratt and her boyfriend were fighting and he was punched in the face by Pratt's boyfriend.

It was reported that the boy had a black eye and injury on his forehead from the incident, according to the complaint. The child said that Pratt told him to tell people he fell off the bed.

The boyfriend told police that he and Pratt got into an fight. When he went to punch Pratt in the face, he ended up punching the child in the face.

The boyfriend said that it was an accident.

Pratt told police the incident happened while the dogs were fighting, and the boyfriend was trying to break them up and hit the child with his elbow.

Pratt said she never tried to take her son to get checked out by medical professionals or contacted police to get relief from the incident. She said that he seemed fine and blamed her insurance for not taking him to the doctor.

Police say Pratt kept the boy from school for two days and never tried to get away from the boyfriend.

Pratt was taken into custody Wednesday.

Pratt has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury and is currently being held at Central Regional Jail. Her bail is set at $30,000.