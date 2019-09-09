Woman arrested after allegedly running from police

A woman was arrested after she allegedly ran from police Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies saw Brittany Burkhammer walking on East Third Street near the Go-Mart.

Deputies were informed that Burkhammer had a circuit court capias for failing to appear for a bond revocation.

Deputies got out of their car and tried to make contact with Burkhammer.

Deputies say Burkhammer saw them and fled the area through multiple yards and alleyways.

Deputies tried to get Burkhammer to stop but she refused.

Burkhammer threw lawn chairs, a playhouse and a baby stroller at deputies, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy was hit in the leg by a playhouse.

Deputies found Burkhammer hiding around an outbuilding. They approached her and told her to show her hands.

Burkhammer refused and started digging into her pockets, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies tazed Burkhammer in her right arm and she started to comply.

Burkhammer gave deputies a different name. She said she was running because she got scared.

Deputies took Burkhammer into custody after a short struggle.

Burkhammer has been charged with fleeing on foot and assault on an officer and is currently being held at Central Regional Jail with bail set around $20,000.