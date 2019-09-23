Woman arrested after allegedly helping steal items from a home

A woman was arrested after she allegedly helped steal items from a home.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies went to a home on Fairhope Road on July 8. They met with the owner who said someone entered his house and took several items.

The owner told deputies that he left the house around 8:30 a.m. and everything was OK. He returned home around 5:30 p.m. and noticed someone entered the home.

The owner was unsure the point of entry and believed the door might've been unlocked, according to the complaint. The owner believed that the burglary occurred later in the day because the suspect(s) left his door open and it was still cool inside his home.

Deputies also spoke with another resident of the home. She told them that she saw a purple sedan pass by her when she was going home.

The resident told deputies that the driver, who was a man, avoided eye contact with her. She also saw a woman in the passenger seat and another person in the back seat.

Later that day, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at the Mountaineer Mart. The caller said that he was provided information about a burglary that occurred earlier in the day and believed the car involved was at the store.

When deputies arrived to the location, the car had left. A store employee was able to identify the woman as Cassie Shreve.

While deputies were still at the store, they were told the car was passing by and several people pointed it out.

Deputies got behind the car and tried to pull it over near the Route 151 intersection. The car sped up not obeying traffic signs.

The car failed to stop as deputies continued to pursue them going east on Route 33, according to the complaint. The car turned north onto Proudfoot Road.

Deputies say the car was going over 55 mph. The car at one point lost control and came to a stop in the road.

The car the backed up and continued south on Proudfoot Road, according to the complaint. The car turned right onto Weaver Road.

Deputies say the car went about a mile when it turned right up what appeared to be driveway that went alongside a church.

The car continued to the end of the driveway at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. The car eventually came to a stop, and all three people got out of the car and ran from the car.

Deputies say the car matched the description that a resident of the home gave earlier. They went up to the car and found two firearms laying on the back seat.

One of the firearms and several other items in the car were taken from the home, according to the complaint. There was an ammo box that had the home owner's name on it.

Deputies tried to find the three subjects, but couldn't locate them. They found a purse in the passenger seat that had several items that belong to Shreve.

According to the complaint, Shreve came into the Randolph County Sheriff's Office on July 11. She told deputies that the car was hers.

Deputies say that she went to one of the subject's apartment where he put two bags of item and two firearms in the car.

Shreve told deputies that she did not know the items were stolen at the time, but one of the subjects said that they were during the pursuit.

Shreve said that she didn't know anything about a house being broken into on Fairhope Road, according to the complaint. However, Shreve said that she and one subject were parked near a "lawyer's house" for a short while earlier that day.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Shreve's arrest.

Shreve has been charged with burglary and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. She is being held with no bond.