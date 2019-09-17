Woman arrested after allegedly leaving child locked in bedroom

A woman was arrested after she allegedly left a child home alone and locked in a bedroom on August 23.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Mary Lou Retton Dr.

Police arrived and talked to the driver, Hailey Zembraski.

Zembraski was unable to stand still, moving her arms around in different directions and was unable to tell police where she was at, according to the complaint.

Police found a 5-year-old child and a car seat in Zembraski's car.

When police asked Zembraski where the other child was, she said that the child was home with her other child.

Zembraski said that the children were 5 and 3 years old. The 3-year-old was with their father.

Police went to the home of Zembraski with a family member who let them in the home. They found the 3-year-old locked in his bedroom.

The door knob to the bedroom was installed so the lock was on the door, according to the compliant.

Police say that no one else was in the home at the time.

During an interview with Marion County Child Advocacy Center, one of the children said that when their parents leave the home and don't want them to go, they lock the children in their rooms.

The child also said Zembraski locked the 3-year-old in the room while she took the child to school, according to the complaint.

Police had a warrant for Zembraski's arrested and took her into custody. She was booked Monday afternoon.

Zembraski has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.