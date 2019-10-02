Woman arrested after police find drugs in her car

A woman was arrested after police found drugs in her car Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies received a complaint of individuals using drugs in a vehicle at Terra Alta Park.

Deputies say that they saw two cars parked adjacent to the park. The began walking towards a small sedan and found two people, one of them identified as Tiffany Koch.

Deputies told them why they were there and asked them if there was anything illegal in the car.

Koch said that there was marijuana in the glove box, but that was all that was hers, according to the complaint.

Deputies searched the car and found over three grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and multiple packaging materials.

Deputies asked Koch about the materials. She told them that the scales, bags and the container which held over two grams of meth belonged to her.

A flash light was found in the passenger door, according to the complaint. It contained just over one gram of methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, the container had a 420 bag containing methamphetamine. The only other bag matching that was found in the other person's wallet.

Deputies took Koch into custody.

Koch has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.