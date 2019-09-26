Woman arrested after police find drugs in her hotel room

A woman was arrested after police found drugs in her hotel room August 28.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to the Elkins Economy Inn to talk to Donna Wilfong regarding her knowledge of a robbery that happened earlier in August in Hardy County, West Virginia.

Police found Wilfong and she confirmed that she was the only person staying in the room.

Wilfong gave police permission to search her room and her car parked in front of her room, according to the complaint. Wilfong told police that she had some marijuana in her purse.

Police found seven bags of marijuana, an operation digital scale, $578 in different denominations, an "owe" list and one plastic baggie containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Police obtained a warrant for Wilfong's arrest.

Wilfong has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Her bail is set at $25,000.