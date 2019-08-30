Woman arrested after police find her passed out in car with child

A woman was arrested after police found her passed out in a car with a child Thursday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at CVS regarding a welfare check. When officers arrived, the found a man and woman, Cary Bennett passed out in a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags.

Police say they woke Bennett up and helped out of the car.

Police say they found a small baggie with multiple heroin stamps on her left leg.

Bennett was arrested and put in the cruiser.

Police say that the child in the back seat was removed.

Police say the child was covered in marker, had no food or water with reach and had a saggy diaper one.

The clerk at CVS told police that the car had been there since the morning.

Police say Bennett was under the influence and taken to St. Joseph's hospital for observation.

Bennett has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and child neglect and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $80,000.