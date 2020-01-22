Morgantown woman arrested after leaving scene of fatal crash, police say

A Morgantown woman was arrested after she left the scene of a fatal crash, police said.

On Dec. 28, Morgantown Police officers responded to the report of a vehicle crash on Dorsey Avenue near the intersection of Marcus Drive, according to a media release from the Morgantown Police Department. A 2003 Mazda MPV minivan crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a 2018 Ford Fiesta.

After the collision, the driver of the Mazda MPV drove away from the scene and traveled towards the South Park area, where the car caught on fire on Ross Street, police said. The driver then fled from the car on foot.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The driver died 12 days later on Jan. 9. She was identified as Shelley Duffer, 57, of Morgantown.

During the investigation, police say they were able to determine the driver of the Mazda MPV at the time of the wreck was Codie Richards, 27.

Richards was arrested at her home Wednesday by Morgantown Police officers and Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies, according to the media release.

Richards has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death (Erin's Law). She was processed and arraigned in the Monongalia County Magistrate Court, where her bond was set at $10,000.