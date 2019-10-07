Woman arrested following multiple assaults, police say

A woman was arrested after multiple assaults early Saturday morning, according to police.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers patrolling High Street saw two women fighting near Fayette Street at 12:46 a.m.

Police say the one who started the fight was driving a Subaru Forester and almost hit pedestrians in the area. Words were exchanged as a result of the incident and the driver got out of the vehicle and started assaulting another woman when officers arrived and separated them.

Police identified the driver as Jessica Hample.

Hample was found to be intoxicated, according to the press release. Officers attempted to secure the car, which was left running in the middle of the street with the driver door open.

Police say they found open containers of alcohol inside the car. They also found out Hample's driver's license was suspended for DUI.

Officers requested EMS to treat Hample for a bloody nose, but she refused treatment. She was taken to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office to await transport to North Central Regional Jail because of her combative nature.

Hample requested to be treated at the hospital a short while later, according to the press release. Morgantown Police Officers returned to the Sheriff's office along with EMS personnel.

Hample assaulted a Morgantown Police Officer and EMS workers while at the holding facility, according to the press release. Hample was sedated following a brief struggle and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The officer was treated for injuries and has been placed on light duty for several days.

Hample has been charged with battery on a Government/Health care Official, battery on a Police Officer, disorderly conduct, driving suspended for DUI and public intoxication.