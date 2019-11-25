Woman celebrates 101st birthday

One lucky lady celebrated her 101st birthday on November 24th.

Ms. Polly was greeted by her friends and family to a celebration of her long life and how she is still up and kicking everyday.

Those in attendance at the party said she never fails to lighten the mood with a joke and leaves smiles wherever she goes.

Executive Director, Peggy Smith of Bridgeport Health Care Center (where Mrs. Polly currently lives) said there is hardly ever a dull moment with her around.

Mrs. Polly said she gives full credit for her health to the kind-hearted people she had come to know in her life.

"When I look back through life, its always been some kind person whose always helped me. everyone in all my life has helped me one way or another. People are very kind and I think they're wonderful. That's why I am where i am today," said Mrs. Polly with joy.

According to Smith, Mrs. Polly apparently joked that she's aiming to live another 100 years.