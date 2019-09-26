Woman charged after allegedly trying to break into neighbor's home

A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to break into her neighbor's home Wednesday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, police were notified of a woman trying to break into her neighbor's home. When they arrived, they saw Paige Meadows at the home, trying to get in.

Police say that Meadows had multiple sets of keys and was using the keys to get the door open. They spoke to Meadows and she began to try to force the door open.

Meadows said that the home was hers, according to the complaint. She said that she "bought the residence (Wednesday)"

One of the owners of the home arrived and said they did not want Meadows on their property, according to police. They said the home was theirs and not Meadows.

Police took Meadows into custody.

Meadows has been charged with attempted burglary and attempt to commit a felony. She is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.