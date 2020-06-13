Woman charged with first-degree arson as result of fire set at UHC

A fire that did damage to a single room Friday evening in Bridgeport is believed to be the result of arson, according to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker. This is according to Connect Bridgeport.

Walker said 37-year-old Jennifer Rae Mills is being charged with first-degree arson because of an incident, according to the police report, took place on the sixth floor. The fire was started in Room 6109.

“The staff, from the nursing staff to the fire staff, did a great job in suppressing the fire,” said Walker. “They worked together and the arrest, I believe, came within a couple of hours of the fire.”

Mills is now facing the felony charge of first-degree arson. A conviction, police said, could lead to 20 years in prison.

“This could have gotten really bad, even though it’s a modern hospital with a very good suppression system. You hope that it works and contains a fire if it got to that point, but there’s always that chance to get out of control,” said Walker.

Fire Chief Phil Hart said Friday evening the damage was contained to the single room. He, nor Walker, were sure of the amount of damage that was done.

Along with Bartlett, Officer Dave Janssen was one of the officers on the scene. Mills is currently in the North Central Regional Jail. Bond was set by Magistrate Keith Marple at $25,000.

Mills is from Charleston.