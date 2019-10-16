Woman concerned with snakes in neighborhood

"The day I saw the snake, I was running!"

It was late September when Mary Miller noticed snakes in her neighborhood. Miller says on the way to her sisters house she even stepped on a snake.

Miller says the snakes are coming from a pile of rocks that are located across the street from her home.

"I call it a snake harbor but its a bunch of rocks .. piled," Miller said.

Miller says on rainy days like today, you wont see the snakes but when the weather is warm and dry...

"That's when they start moving," Miller said.

Miller says she is concerned with the snakes and says she has confronted council and the homeowner who is also on council asking if the rock pile could be moved.

"I've talked to the council, I've talked to the individual, but they seem not to be afraid of snakes," Miller said.

Member of Reedsville city council, Britney Titus says that she doesn't call the situation a problem saying she drove to the area and did not see anything.

"I didn't even see anything where I thought, oh yeah there's bound to be a snake down in there," Titus said.

Miller says this is the first time shes dealt with snakes and is nervous for children in the area

"We have little kids around here and you sure don't want them bit by one," Miller said.

Miller and Titus both said "snake be-gone" has been added to areas of the neighborhood where the snakes may be. Titus says that Reedsville is in the middle of the country where it could be normal to have snakes around.

"There are woods all around us," Titus said. "If we go around getting rid of all the snakes, the next thing you know people are going to be complaining about mice and rats," Titus said.

