Woman dead following 2 vehicle crash on Route 92 Wednesday

A woman is dead after a two vehicle crash on Route 92 Wednesday morning.

West Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 8:18 a.m. on Route 92 in the Crystal Springs area.

Troopers said Quincy Shreves, 25, of the Elkins, was traveling north in a Toyota Rav 4, when she swerved. She swerved to avoid hitting another car.

When Shreves swerved, she hit a Kennsworth truck, according to troopers.

Troopers say Shreves died as a result of her injuries. The driver and passenger in the truck were injured. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

State police are inv