Woman in contact with first confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia denied testing

There are many factors considered when getting tested for COVID-19, but surprisingly some are not considered.

In fact people have been turned away without knowing if they carry the virus because they didn't meet certain criteria.

Tessa Bowman is one of those people.

She visited Canaan Valley Ski Resort, which is the same place the first person that tested positive for COVID-19 in West Virginia was at the time.

"I had no clue that we were in contact with anybody that would test positive while we were there," Bowman said. "We came home and everything was fine," she said.

Until a week later.

She started noticing that she had symptoms similar to those listed for coronavirus.

"I've been contacting the doctor since Monday with my Symptoms," she said. "I even have it written out from them saying, 'you have the symptoms. It's very possible you have COVID-19.'"

And even with the clear signs, she was still denied testing.

"The questionnaire pushed me back because when they asked me if I've been to hotspots, which are China, Italy or Iran, my answer was no because I have not been there," Bowman said.

"It would not allow me to have a test."

Dr. Mark Povroznik, the Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at the United Hospital Center said the CDC is working to accommodate the issues that have occurred during the testing process, and for Povroznik, his team is looking for the best ways to continue catering to those in North Central West Virginia.

"Initially, tests are limited," Povroznik said. "As a new virus erupts, those tests have to be made and manufactured," he said.

The CDC is continuing to adjust requirements for testing, such as taking off travel history or changing the age range in which people have the virus.

Regardless, the limit and flaws of the process to get tested leave many people having to self quarantine with questions unanswered.

For Bowman this process is hard. Even with not knowing if she carries the virus, she still took precautions for the sake of her daughter who has Atrial Septal Defect, or also known as having a hole in the heart.

"Not knowing what it is and how it will affect her, she's been staying with my mom," Bowman said. "She wants to come home to mom," she said.

"I want her home, but it's just not a risk I can take."

A risk many also don't want to take, and therefore hoping for some kind of improvement, or for this to all go away.

If you are experiencing symptoms make sure to call your health provider. Povroznik said if you were denied testing to try daily as qualifications for the test are constantly changing.

Above all, remember to use social distancing tactics and self quarantine.

For more on COVID-19, visit CDC.gov or talk with your health provider.