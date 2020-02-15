Woman posed as a baby photographer in attempt to take a newborn, authorities say

SPANAWAY, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) - Washington state authorities believe a woman and her teenage daughter drugged a mother and planned to steal her infant.

Authorities said the woman posed as a photographer. She's accused of trying to steal a woman's newborn. (Source: KOMO/Facebook/Pierce County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Investigators said Julie Parker goes by many aliases and used social media to connect with new moms, all so she could kidnap an infant.

Heavily-armed deputies arrested Parker and her 16-year-old daughter at a home outside Graham.

“Looked in my bedroom, and the sniper rifle and guy down there in tactical gear (was) aiming toward this house next door,” said Harold Swales, a neighbor.

Investigators said Parker posed as a baby photographer working for free to build up her portfolio, and a single-mom invited her and her teen daughter over.

“Basically she was drugged. They put drugs in a cupcake. She ate it, and they attempted to take her kid,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer.

The mom got Parker and her daughter out of the house and ended up going to the hospital.

For the drugs, deputies watched over the mom, even changing her.

She told detectives she remembered Parker wiping her fingerprints off things she’d touched and had stolen her house keys.

“She wanted a girl, and she wanted them five weeks and younger so she could raise it herself, take it out of state and pretend it was a newborn of her own,” Troyer said.

Parker is being held for attempted kidnapping and assault. Investigators said more charges could be filed.

Copyright 2020 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.