Woman sentenced to 3 years for firearms charge

A Harrison County woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison for a firearms charge Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, Teressa Hall of Bristol, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one county of use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug offense in February 2019. She admitted to having a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with her when in possession of methamphetamine in December 2017 in Harrison County.

Hall's case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts, according to Powell's office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated Hall's case.The U.S. Marshal Service assisted in arresting Hall.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Hall's case on behalf of the government. U.S. District Judge Thomas S Kleeh presided.