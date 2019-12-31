Woman turns artificial Christmas trees into grave blankets for the community

As people begin to wrap up for the holidays, many people get rid of a lot of waste, including Christmas Trees.

Barbara Wilson, a Monongalia County resident, finds a way to make someone else's trash her treasure.

Any artificial tree people consider throwing away, Wilson will take them off their hands to create grave blankets.

"I love doing it," she said.

She's been loving the task of creating grave blankets for over 15 years.

"My mother made one for my grandfather, her father, and I was really intrigued and I thought, I could make that better," she said.

Over the past two years, Wilson has made around 200 grave blankets each year.

Wilson's love for making these coverings is also a form of recycling. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the holiday season, which is about one-million extra tons of waste each week from the time of Thanksgiving to New Year's Day.

One tree at a time, Wilson is able to reduce those numbers.

"As long as I'm able to get enough trees to make all I want, that's good," she said.

To make the blankets and be a part of someone else's experience means a lot to her.

"When someone asks for something special and I'm able to do what they want because of the relationship they had with the deceased person, that makes me feel really good," Wilson said.

She hopes to provide a good feeling during a difficult time to others as well.

"You want to remember your relatives, because that's usually who it is, your relatives," she said.

"It's out of respect."

Wilson is still accepting artificial trees from anyone who is getting rid of theirs. You can contact Barbara Wilson via Facebook Messenger.