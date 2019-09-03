Woman found passed out in car arrested for child neglect

Cary Bennett was arrested August 29th for putting a child at risk and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, she was found passed out in a car alongside Douglas Dyer in a CVS parking lot with a child in the backseat.

Buckhannon police got there at 12:30, woke up Bennett, and helped her out the vehicle.

A small baggie with multiple heroin stamps were found on her left.

Bennett was then placed under arrest.

The child in the backseat was removed by one of the officers while the other dealt was Dyer.

Dyer was charged with a felony of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Police say the child was covered in marker, had no food or water within reach, and was wearing a saggy diaper.

WDTV spoke to the CVS worker who called the police and watched the whole ordeal go down from the store window.

They say they were approached by a man who worked at the sign shop across the street.

They told the CVS worker that a women was passed out in a car and a man next to her was drooling.

The CVS worker also said that police took the child into the store and bought him a sippy cup and some toys.

After reviewing footage on the store's security camera, the CVS worker told police that the car had been parked since 10:13 that morning.

Buckhannon police were unavailable for any further information at this time.

