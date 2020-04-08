Woody Thrasher donates meals to United Hospital Center staff

Gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher partnered with his son Cody Thrasher to prepare and deliver hundreds of meals for United Hospital Center staff Wednesday morning.

The food was prepared by Cody Thrasher in his restaurant Cody's which sits less than a mile from the hospital.

They say they prepared 350 soft tacos and 350 servings of mac and cheese for those staff members.

"I think it is important for two reasons. One, we are responding to those health care workers who are clearly being asked to go above and beyond what their routine thing is. The other thing is, we are supporting local businesses. Both of which are very impactful and meaningful. We have a healthcare crisis and we have an economic crisis. We feel like we are addressing both of those issues," said Woody Thrasher.

He says this is the first of many other hospitals he will donate meals to from local restaurants.