Woody Thrasher running for W.Va. governor

Businessman Woody Thrasher announced Monday that he’s running for West Virginia governor.

Thrasher, who’s from Harrison County, is running as a Republican.

According to his website, Thrasher is a third-generation engineer and a 1977 graduate of West Virginia University.

Thrasher started the civil engineering firm Thrasher Engineering in 1983 with father. The company, now known as Thrasher Group, has 11 offices in seven states and employs about 700 people.

"I will use my background to always put West Virginia first and use my skills every day to bring about economic development opportunities for people,” Thrasher said on his website.