World TeamTennis to play entire 2020 season at The Greenbrier

The entire 2020 World TeamTennis season will be held at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Greenbrier made the announcement Monday in a press release.

The 2020 World TeamTennis season will showcase a 63-match regular season over 19 consecutive days from July 12-30, with the WTT Playoffs to follow. The semifinals will be held on August 1, with the finals taking place on August 2.

The top four teams from WTT’s single-division standings advance to the WTT Playoffs.

World TeamTennis says it will follow the direction of local and state government officials in West Virginia while adhering to all health and safety protocols set forth by the CDC. Officials also say teams and leagues will be required to conduct all necessary testing and screening for COVID-19, as well as outfitting all persons with the proper personal protective equipment.

Three matches per day will be played at Center Court at Creekside, The Greenbrier’s outdoor stadium.

The matches are scheduled for 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. each day.

The WTT plans to allow up to 500 fans to attend the outdoor matches, spread out over the 2,500-seat stadium.

Participating players in the 2020 WTT season include 2020 Australian Open champion and World No. 4 Sofia Kenin (Philadelphia Freedoms), 2017 U.S. Open champ and 2018 French Open finalist Sloane Stephens (Chicago Smash), Grigor Dimitrov (Orange County Breakers), the Vegas Rollers’ Sam Querrey and Bob and Mike Bryan, the winningest and most accomplished doubles team in tennis history, Tennys Sandgren (Orlando Storm) and doubles specialists Rajeev Ram (Chicago), Jean-Julien Rojer (Springfield Lasers) and Neal Skupski (New York Empire), the 2019 WTT Male Most Valuable Player.