A crash has a part of Interstate 68 shut down.

West Virginia 511 said at 1:30 p.m., both westbound lanes were closed at mile marker 7.5. It said the crash involved a cement truck that rolled over.

A Monongalia County 911 dispatcher said crews were considering closing eastbound lanes.

Drivers are being detoured at Exit 10.

State Police are leading the investigation. No further details were immediately available.