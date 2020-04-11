YCF receives grant to help serve nonprofits during pandemic

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia is one of the four organizations in the state the EQT Foundation picked to receive $50,000 for nonprofits. Their gift to the entire state is $160,000 and to YCF is $50,000 and that will specifically serve nonprofits in the community in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.

Patty Showers Ryan with YCF says the funds are important for the nonprofits especially now during the pandemic.

"These profits really step up when there is a crisis and a need and that is exactly what we are seeing in our communities," Showers Ryan said.

Officials say so many people are in need of basic essentials such as food and a place to stay. These nonprofits are working to help the community but now face a huge increase in costs which emphasize how important the grants are.

"They need the extra money to help the vulnerable citizens in our community."

The funding is to be shared across the five counties YCF serves all to help nonprofits which are making certain residents are okay and have everything they need.

"With generous gifts like the EQT Foundation, that every other week we can make grant funds available to these nonprofits that are providing basic human needs," Showers Ryan said.

Officials say if anyone was planning to attend a nonprofit fundraiser but was cancelled encourages you to donate to that nonprofit.

"Go ahead and make that gift to the nonprofit because they really need your support," Showers Ryan said.