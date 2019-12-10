Young Engineers compete First Tech Challenge at Fairmont State

With robots clashing in the ring and brilliant young minds behind the controls Fairmont State University held the State Championship for First Tech Challenge for robotic competitive programs.

NASA facility partner with Fairmont State, Todd Ensign said, "we have teams from as far away as Indiana, who travel to west Virginia to compete. we have mostly middle school and high school teams here and they have designed a custom made robot to solve this years challenge."

That challenge being to able your robot to pick up and stack blocks.

Although it may not seem like the most amazing task Ensign says there's quite a lot of planning these young kids must

"Coding and engineering and problem solving and science and math all together and its wonderful because you get to see kids really show their true colors, get a chance to demonstrate this competitive attitude and so this is sorta a sport for the geeky-ness," Ensign explained.

WDTV caught up with a team that called themselves the "Party Time Carrots".

Some of the team's members include Quinn D, Allison M, Abby B, Emma E, Edward E, Josh M, and Colby S.

The team says from building the robot to competing with the robot requires a good amount of skill.

"We have two parts to the robot we have the wheels and everything that makes the robot move in different directions and then we have our claw at the top which is what we use to pick up blocks, which is how we score the majority of our points," explained team member, Colby S.

"So we need to move the robot in a certain way that can pick up blocks but then wont drop them because its going too fast or slow or something like that," he continued.

The team was also asked the team how long it took them to compete their robot, to which they replied it is never fully complete as it is always improving...something they say the team does as well.

"This is our second year...last year we were a rookie team and it was messy it was a little messy last year, not gonna lie. So were just trying to redeem ourselves mostly. Were doing much better than we did last year, we barley scored any points last year so this is a major step up," said team member and mascot, Edward E looking around smiling at his teammates.

The NASA facility offers 12 programs through Fairmont State and encourages all interested engineers to check it out.

