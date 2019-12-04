Morgantown Fire Dept. captain celebrates retirement after 30 years

Morgantown Fire Department celebrated Captain William Rinehart's 30 years of service with an in-station retirement party.

Rinehart was honored with a wooden plaque containing a golden ax.

Surrounded by his family and entire crew, Rinehart did not expect the turn out to be so big.

"Its a little overwhelming," says Rinehart.

"I didn't anticipate all these people showing up. I thought it would be a crew thing and that would be it, but several more showed up that I didn't expect"

Rinehart is a Morgantown native and attended Fairmont State University.

He says he wanted to be a civil engineer while growing up, but his neighbors got him into the volunteer fire department.

"I just took it and ran with it," says Rinehart.

Rinehart says he does not have any specific plans for retirement just yet.