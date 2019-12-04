UHC'S Annual Gifts of Light Ceremony

UHC's Annual Gifts of Light celebration will be on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. It is being held at the UHC's Hospice Memorial Garden located at the Veteran's Park in Clarksburg.

For a donation of $15, participants will receive a candle to light at the event. Each candle represents the life of a lost loved one.

Additionally, the donations will go directly to the terminally ill and their families in Harrison, Marion, Doddridge, Lewis, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Wetzel, and Monongalia counties.

The event will also feature the lighting of the memorial tree, speaker Becky Stewart, the Hospice Chaplin, and vocalist Melissa Spatafore.

The names of those being memorialized will be read aloud.

"We know during the holidays that it's tough to have lost a loved one, so we hold this event every December so we can help support the families and remember their loved ones," says hospice supervisor Stacey Tennant.

She says they are expecting approximately 100 participants in this year's ceremony.

This is the 28th year UHC is holding the event.