Man arrested after MMDTF finds drugs in his units

A man was arrested after the Mon Metro Drug Task Force found heroin and crack cocaine in his units Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, the MMDTF obtained a search warrant for two units on Grant Avenue. It was determined during the investigation process that the units were being used by Charles McGee.

The MMDTF found pre-packaged quantities of crack cocaine and heroin in one of the units. They also found packaging material and digital scales.

McGee has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.