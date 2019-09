On Saturday, we have National Ghost Hunting Day events at the Fairview Public Library at noon.

Also on Saturday, we have the NightGLOW 5K at 7:30 p.m. at Palatine Park.

On Sunday, we have the North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Mall.

Also on Sunday, we have the WVU Wind Symphony at the Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre at 2 p.m. in Morgantown.