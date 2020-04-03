15 of NCWV's top seniors selected for North All-Star team

15 North central West Virginia football players were named to the North Bears team of the 2020 North-South game on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to be played on June 13 at South Charleston High School.

The North team will be coached by North Marion head man Daran Hays. He will be assisted by fellow huskies Steven Harbert and Gary Lanham as well as Parkersburg South head coach Nathan Tanner and Martinsburg head coach Britt Sherman.

The South team will be coached by Greenbrier East's Ray Lee. He will be assisted by his assistants Aaron Baker and Jake Harper as well as Riverside's Alex Daugherty and Liberty Raleigh's Mark Workman.

Below are the full rosters for both teams.

North Bears All-Star roster:

Jared Griffth – Lewis County, K

Nic Kuhn – Lewis County, WR/DB

Cole James – Doddridge, OL/DL

Hunter America – Doddridge, RB/DB

Michael Watkins – Bridgeport, OL/DL

Gunner Murphy – North Marion, QB

Trent Hlusko – North Marion, LB

Landon McFadden – So. Harrison, UT/DB

Lance Payton – Fairmont Senior, OL

Nate Kowalski – Fairmont Senior, OL/DE

Dom Owens – Fairmont Senior, OL/DL

Brock Robey- Robert C. Byrd, OL

Logan Raber – University, RB/LB

Dom Postlewait – East Fairmont, WR/DB

Seth McIntyre – Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB

Brandon Penn – Parkersburg South, QB/DB

Malachi Brown – Martinsburg, WR/DB

Jarod Bowie – Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB

Dawson Tingler – Petersburg, TE/DE

Corbin Pierson – Jefferson, QB

Elijah Gillette – Weir, WR/DB

Xavier Morris – Wheeling Park, WR/DB

Jeff Tucker – Parkersburg South, H/DE

Devin Heath – Hedgesville, WR/DB

Dylan Day – Parkersburg South, WR/DB

Michael Lemley – Oak Glen, WR/DB

Brennen Seacrist – Madonna, WR/DB

Jeb Boice – Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB

Max Camilletti – Brooke, RB/DB

Zach Taylor – Oak Glen, WR/LB

Jalen Brunny – Park. Catholic, H/DE

Jack Saines – Wheeling Park, OL

Don Woodworth – Keyser, OL/DL

Jackson Biser – Keyser, TE/LB

Ty Lucas – Martinsburg, OL/DL

Corey Shaffer – Jefferson, OL/DL

South Cardinals All-Star roster:

Chase Berry – Chapmanville, QB

Gunner Harmon – Wayne, QB

Ethan Varney – Tug Valley, QB/DB

Monroe Mohler – James Monroe, QB/DB

Liam Fultineer – Mt. View, OL

Tanner Jenkins – Wyoming East, OL

Ian McKinney- Shady Spring, OL

Hunter McMicken – Van, OL

Ian Pomeroy – Beckley, OL

Caden Easterling – Riverside, RB

Cameron Foster – Nitro, RB

Marion Lawson – Greenbrier East, RB/DL

Xander Castillo – James Monroe, WR/DB

Drew Hatfield – Mingo Central, WR

Kyle King – Greenbrier East, WR/DB

Alex Mazelon – George Washington, WR

Quentin Moody – ManWR/DB

Matt Stone – Poca, TE/DE

Logan Vance – Clay, WR

Bomani Brooks – Hurricane, DL

Marcell Guy – Independence, OL/DL

Cameron Lovejoy – Buffalo, DL

Andrew Preast – G. Washington, OL/DL

Stone Sartin – Tolsia, DL

Jacob Anthony – Ravenswood, LB

Ben Kee – Herbert Hoover, LB

Houston Scott – Greenbrier East, LB

Gavin Shamblin – Sissonville, FB/LB

Logan Spurlock – Capital, LB

Austin Stephenson – Riverside, LB

Tay Calloway – Capital, RB/DB

Haven Chapman – Shady Spring, DB

Zach Frye – Man, DB

Hayden Hass – Cabell Midland, DB

Isaiah Osborne – Riverside, DB

Erick Bevil – Shady Spring, K/P