Twelve Big 12 Players Drafted Through Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Mountaineers will have to wait until Day 3 of the NFL draft to have their first player off the board, but the Big 12 continues to shine.
Seven more of the conference's best were selected on Day 2 of the NFL draft. That brings the total to twelve after 5 were selected in Round 1 on Thursday night.
ROUND 1
17. CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma), Dallas Cowboys
21. Jalen Reagor, WR (TCU), Philadelphia Eagles
23. Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma), Los Angeles Chargers
27. Jordyn Brooks, LB (TTU), Seattle Seahawks
31. Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU), Minnesota Vikings
ROUND 2
40. Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU), Texans
53. Jalen Hurts, QB (Oklahoma), Philadelphia Eagles
59. Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor), New York Jets
ROUND 3
70. Brandon Jones, S (Texas), Miami Dolphins
82. Neville Gallimore, DT (Oklahoma), Dallas Cowboys
92. Devin Duvernay, WR (Texas), Baltimore Ravens
96. Lucas Niang, OT (TCU), Kansas City Chiefs