Twelve Big 12 Players Drafted Through Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Mountaineers will have to wait until Day 3 of the NFL draft to have their first player off the board, but the Big 12 continues to shine.

Seven more of the conference's best were selected on Day 2 of the NFL draft. That brings the total to twelve after 5 were selected in Round 1 on Thursday night.

ROUND 1

17. CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma), Dallas Cowboys

21. Jalen Reagor, WR (TCU), Philadelphia Eagles

23. Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma), Los Angeles Chargers

27. Jordyn Brooks, LB (TTU), Seattle Seahawks

31. Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU), Minnesota Vikings

ROUND 2

40. Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU), Texans

53. Jalen Hurts, QB (Oklahoma), Philadelphia Eagles

59. Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor), New York Jets

ROUND 3

70. Brandon Jones, S (Texas), Miami Dolphins

82. Neville Gallimore, DT (Oklahoma), Dallas Cowboys

92. Devin Duvernay, WR (Texas), Baltimore Ravens

96. Lucas Niang, OT (TCU), Kansas City Chiefs

