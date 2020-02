For the first time in school history, West Virginia is hosting the Big 12 Swimming Championships as the newly renovated Mylan Park Aquatics Center.

The four-day event began on Wednesday in Morgantown.

WVU men currently sit in second place of three teams with 142 points while the won are tied for last of four teams with 58 teams. Defending conference champion Texas tops the men's and women's field.

The championships run through Saturday.