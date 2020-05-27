2020 North-South Football game canceled

The 2020 North-South Football game has been cancelled.

The game was originally scheduled for June 13 in South Charleston, and later moved to July 10 before it was officially cancelled by the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association today.

"We simply must put the health and safety of everyone invovled ahead of our desire to host this very special event," the WVSACA said in a statement.

15 area players were selected to participate in the game for the North. North Marion head coach Daran Hays was selected as the head coach of the Bears and he had chosen fellow huskies Steven Harbert and Gary Lanham as two of his assistants.

Below are the NCWV players that were chosen for the North Bears.

Jared Griffth – Lewis County, K

Nic Kuhn – Lewis County, WR/DB

Cole James – Doddridge, OL/DL

Hunter America – Doddridge, RB/DB

Michael Watkins – Bridgeport, OL/DL

Gunner Murphy – North Marion, QB

Trent Hlusko – North Marion, LB

Landon McFadden – So. Harrison, UT/DB

Lance Payton – Fairmont Senior, OL

Nate Kowalski – Fairmont Senior, OL/DE

Dom Owens – Fairmont Senior, OL/DL

Brock Robey- Robert C. Byrd, OL

Logan Raber – University, RB/LB

Dom Postlewait – East Fairmont, WR/DB

Seth McIntyre – Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB