A total of 21 players from the Big 12 were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, the fifth-most among all conferences.

Listed below is the NFL Draft conference selection breakdown.

SEC - 63

Big Ten - 48

Pac-12 - 32

ACC - 27

Big 12 - 21

AAC - 17

Conference USA - 10

Mountain West - 10

Independent - 9

Sun Belt - 7

FCS - 6

NCAA Division II/Division III - 3

MAC - 2