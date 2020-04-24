5 Big 12 players selected in round 1 of NFL Draft, most since 2012

Although no West Virginia players came off the board in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, the Big 12 was well represented.

Five conference players came off the board in the first round, the most since 2012.

The group was led by former Oklahoma Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who was selected at No. 17 by the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb was a consensus All-American & first team All Big 12 receiver this past season after compiling over 1,300 yards & 14 touchdowns for the Sooners. His teammate, linebacker Kenneth Murray, was chosen at No. 23 by the LA Chargers.

A pair of TCU Horned Frogs are also league bound. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was selected at 21 by the Philadelphia Eagles & the Minnesota Vikings chose cornerback Jeff Gladney 31st overall.

The Seattle Seahawks chose Texas Tech cornerback Jordyn Brooks with their 27th pick.