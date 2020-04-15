5 UHS Athletes sign on "mobile" letter of intent day

Five University high school athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon but in a different place than usual. UHS held a "mobile" letter of intent day at each players' home because of COVID-19.

Below are the list of athletes that signed to continue to play their sports at the collegiate level.

KJ McClurg, University of New Hampshire, basketball

John Ross Mazza, Washington & Jefferson, basketball

Jacob Spearen, WV State, baseball

Clay Maholic, Potomac State College, baseball

Justin Parsons, California University, soccer