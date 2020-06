Alderson Broaddus first-year head coach Travis Everhart has already added over 60 recruits to the Battlers' incoming 2020 recruiting class.

Everhart says the program has already evaluated over 5,000 recruits in the 2021 class and has already made 75 offers. AB will join the Mountain East Conference this year and will compete in all sports this upcoming season.

The Battlers are leaving the GMAC after being a part of the conference for the last seven years.