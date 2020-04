WVU redshirt-sophomore wrestler Noah Adams has won the Hardman Award, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers association.

Adams completed WVU's second-ever undefeated season, going 32-0 in the 197-pound weight class. He was named the Big 12's Wrestler of the Year and earned a spot on the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-America First Team.

Adams becomes the second wrestler to ever win the Hardman Award, joining two-time honor recipient Greg Jones.