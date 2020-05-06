Adams' historic season provides spark for WVU wrestling program

Its hard for one player to transform a program in traditional sports, but in wrestling, the prospect seems more realistic.

"If Noah Adams doesn't win another wrestling match, he's already really kick started our program with the season he had," WVU Wrestling head coach Tim Flynn said. "Recruits look and they say hey I can win at a high level there and that wasn't happening before."

Redshirt sophomore 197 lbs wrestler and Coal City native Noah Adams went 32-0 this past season for the Mountaineers, won Big 12 Wrestler of the Year, was named an All-American and qualified as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. His bid for a national title was cut short due to COVID-19.

